Lubbock Volunteer Center to host Family Volunteer Day Nov. 23

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Volunteer Center of Lubbock will host Family Volunteer Day on Saturday, Nov. 23. The event encourages volunteers and their families to help with service projects throughout Lubbock.
The public is invited to join as it works with programs like stocking stuffing with the Stockings Project, clean-up at Buffalo Springs Lake and the South Plain Food Bank’s GRUB Farm, organization at Caleb’s Closet, Wrench It Forward Helping Hands and hands-on projects with the Volunteer Center.
This also falls on National Family Volunteer Day. Last year almost 1,000 volunteers joined in for a total of 1,987 combined volunteer hours.
Those who need more information on this family volunteering opportunity are asked to call Kayla Thrasher with the Volunteer Center at 806-747-0551 or email her at kthrasher@volunteerlubbock.org.
