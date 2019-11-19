Police need public’s help in finding 17-year-old Juan Manuel Pineda

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating 17-year-old Juan Manuel Pineda. He is wanted for his involvement in the shooting of Jaime “Sylas” Duran and has a felony warrant for endangering a child.
Pineda is described as a Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes, approximately 125 pounds and five feet six inches tall. He has ties to both the Lubbock and Brownfield areas.
Anyone with information can call Crime Line at 806-741-1000 or Officer Dwayne Gerber at 806-239-1248. Crime Line callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.
Lubbock Police have provided a summary of details from the November 9 shooting in which 16-year-old Jaime “Sylas” Duran was killed.
According to an affidavit from Lubbock Police, officers were called to respond to a homicide that occurred at the 3700 block of Ave V. Duran was found with a gunshot wound and pronounced dead by EMS personnel.
Police were notified of surveillance footage on a home surveillance camera system in the 2200 block of 37th Street in which the suspect vehicle was shown, the vehicle appeared to be a maroon colored SUV missing the front bumper.
A short time later, police say there were posts on social media identifying 17-year-old Juan Pineda as the shooter. Police learned his girlfriend, 21-year-old Eva Marie Garcia of Brownfield owned a vehicle matching the description.
Brownfield Police and Lubbock investigators spoke to Eva Garcia, who said she and Pineda, with 24-year-old Danielle Morales-Perez and 21-year-old Justin Garcia had driven to 37th and Ave V to sell three grams of marijuana for $30.
Police say when the group arrived, two people came to the passenger window where Pineda was sitting to buy the marijuana. The report states the taller of the two people pulled a gun out and Juan shot him with a gun that he had brought along. They then left and went back to Brownfield.
Justin Garcia gave a sworn statement and stated they had gone to meet someone to sell marijuana. He stated the occupants of the vehicle were Eva, another female, Juan Pineda and Anayia, identified by police as the 1-2 year old daughter of Destiny Gonzales, who was not in the car with them. Garcia stated that Destiny had left Anayia in the care of all the people in the car.
“The fact that shots were fired within 3 feet of Anayia Garcia which resulted in the death of Jaime Sylas Duran is evidence of the danger that was present and placed the child in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death,” the police warrant states.
Danielle Morales-Perez, Justin Garcia and Eva Garcia were arrested on November 12, charged with endangering a child.
