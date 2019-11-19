Suspect in armed robbery and police shooting in Roswell airlifted to Lubbock

The New Mexico State Police released a report about the shooting. They say on November 4, 2019 at about 3:00 p.m. Roswell PD responded to a report of an armed robbery that occurred in the area of the Family Dollar located at 909 East Second Street in Roswell. Sergeant Ryan Craine was told by dispatch that the suspect, later identified as Ronald Chavez of Roswell was armed with a gun and walking east on Brown Street.