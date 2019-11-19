Suspect in armed robbery and police shooting in Roswell airlifted to Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A suspect in an armed robbery in Roswell, New Mexico was airlifted to Lubbock after being shot by Roswell Police.
The New Mexico State Police released a report about the shooting. They say on November 4, 2019 at about 3:00 p.m. Roswell PD responded to a report of an armed robbery that occurred in the area of the Family Dollar located at 909 East Second Street in Roswell. Sergeant Ryan Craine was told by dispatch that the suspect, later identified as Ronald Chavez of Roswell was armed with a gun and walking east on Brown Street.
The release states Sergeant Craine arrived on scene with his emergency lights activated and approached Chavez in his police vehicle. Chavez turned toward the sergeant, pulled a gun from his waistband, and pointed it at the officer.
Sergeant Craine fired his weapon from inside his police vehicle striking Chavez, who took off running eastbound on Brown Street, NM Police say.
The release says Sergeant Craine got out of his police vehicle and fired again at Chavez. Chavez then climbed over a brick fence on the 1100 block of East Brown Street and shortly after was taken into custody by RPD officers near the intersection of Brown Street and Holland Avenue. Roswell PD immediately began first aid on Chavez and called for EMS.
Chavez was airlifted to a Lubbock hospital for injuries sustained during the incident. He is still hospitalized; his injuries and condition were not provided by New Mexico Police.
This incident remains under investigation by the New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau. Sergeant Craine, an eight-year veteran of Roswell PD, was uninjured in the encounter.
