This year’s Red Kettle Campaign includes digital pay option

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Santa Clauses will hit storefronts again, starting Thursday, Nov. 21, for this year’s Red Kettle Campaign with the Salvation Army. And he’ll be ready to take cash, coins and cards.
An official Red Kettle kick-off event will take place at 10:30 a.m. Thursday inside the United Supermarkets at 12815 Indiana Ave. That will include Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope.
This year the Salvation Army has a goal of raising $250,000.
Santas will be out in front of the red kettle, ringing bells until Christmas Eve. And along with those red kettles there is a new credit car pay option called DipJar at select locations.
That will serve as a digital drop in the bucket and is said to only take about three seconds. Donors can use Apple Pay or Google Pay at the kettle.
And if that’s not enough, anyone interested can also volunteer with the Salvation Army. See that link with information here.
