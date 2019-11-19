TTU Residence Halls Association to host 61st Annual Carol of Lights

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech University will light up the campus during the 61st annual Carol of Lights ceremony. The event will happen on Dec. 3 at 6:30 p.m.
Thousands of people are expected to gather on campus and online to watch more than 25,000 colored lights illuminate buildings around Memorial Circle, the Engineering Key and the Broadway entrance to campus, according to officials with Texas Tech University.
The Texas Tech Residence Halls Association worked for nine months to complete the installation of the lights and preparations for the event.
“The gasp from the crowd the moment the switch is flipped and the lights come on is one of my favorite things about the evening,” said D’aun Green, senior associate managing director of University Student Housing. “From the processional to the final carol, Carol of Lights is one of the most memorable and treasured traditions of our university.”
A 38-foot-tall Christmas tree will also be illuminated during the event.
At 6:30 p.m., the Carillon Concert will begin with music tied to the theme, “The Night of 20,000 Lights.” At 7 p.m., the Masked Rider, High Riders and Saddle Tramps will begin the Torch Light Processional, which will follow the luminaria-lighted route down the Broadway entrance, around Memorial Circle and to the Science Quadrangle. During the ceremony, the Texas Tech Trombone Choir will accompany the Texas Tech Combined Choirs.
After the event, the lights will be turned on from dusk to midnight every night until Jan. 2.
The ceremony will be broadcast live on 88.1 KTXT-FM “The Raider,” Lubbock’s PBS station KTTZ-TV and through livestream.
- ADA parking will be provided in the R1 parking lot, which is located near the intersection of 15th Street and Detroit Avenue.
- Parking for the general public will be available in most faculty/staff "R" parking lots after 5:30 p.m. Please check signage when entering a lot.
- No guest parking will be permitted in residence hall "Z" parking lots. Ticketing is enforced in these lots 24/7.
- Campus streets around Memorial Circle will experience some lane restrictions and street closures beginning at approximately 6 p.m.
For more event information, visit the Carol of Lights website.
