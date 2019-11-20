Citibus hosting open houses for input on possible new route plans

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -The City of Lubbock is growing and now Citibus is trying to get your input on some new route concepts with open houses this week. These concepts are not set in stone and are part of an analysis Citibus is conducting with a consulting company.
On Tuesday Citibus hosted an open house at Downtown Transit Plaza where they showed five alternative systems. Within these plans, routes are added or altered.
The public had the opportunity to look at the different alternatives and provide feedback to Citibus, which is taking in comments and suggestions with a consulting company to see what changes can happen to the bus services.
“This is not a city bus system. This is a system for the citizens of Lubbock and we want their input on what this needs to look like,” said Chris Mandrell, the general manager for Citibus.
Right now, Citibus makes 60,000 passenger trips happen each year. To increase ridership, they’re wanting to make sure everyone has the options they want available.
Here’s some highlights of the alternatives:
- Alternative #1 will shift Route 19’s service to the West End Shopping Center and Route 12 will become two separate routes with one circulating around North Lubbock and one that heads to 4th street, UMC, and Downtown.
- Alternative #2 will add micro transit zone to areas without bus services
- Alternative #3 involves more streamline routing including direct routing in North Lubbock with new service to the south and extends services to 9 p.m. on weekdays
- Alternative #4 Expands coverage to the Southwest, North, and Southeast Lubbock including a Marsha Sharp express service to Southwest Lubbock and provides service on Milwaukee Avenue
- Alternative #5 includes high frequency routes, core routes, and micro transit, which is a shared-ride system.
More details on the plans are available at the open houses.
The idea of micro transit is that any user can use an app or they can call in and say, ‘Hey I want to be to be picked up it this location, in this zone, and at this time.' We would set up parameters of whether our response time is five, ten, fifteen minutes and within that time frame, we would go to pick them up and they can reach their destination, “said Mandrell on how micro transit zones would work. “So it’s a demand response type model with a technology layer on top where they can go through their phone in an app and ask where they can be picked up and dropped off.”
Citibus will host open houses on Wednesday and Thursday.
Citibus Open Houses:
- Wednesday, November 20, 2019
2:00 - 5:00 p.m.
Lubbock City Hall
- Thursday, November 21, 2019
8:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Downtown Transit Plaza
