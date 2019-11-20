Citibus hosting open houses for input on possible new route plans

The idea of micro transit is that any user can use an app or they can call in and say, ‘Hey I want to be to be picked up it this location, in this zone, and at this time.' We would set up parameters of whether our response time is five, ten, fifteen minutes and within that time frame, we would go to pick them up and they can reach their destination, “said Mandrell on how micro transit zones would work. “So it’s a demand response type model with a technology layer on top where they can go through their phone in an app and ask where they can be picked up and dropped off.”