Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today, the City of Lubbock is moving forward with plans to decentralize the Lubbock Police Department.
- The city council approved a contract Tuesday to build new police substations around town.
- Lubbock Police Chief Floyd Mitchell says those stations will help spread resources throughout the city.
Another arrest has been made in a shooting that critically injured a 6-year-old Lubbock boy.
- Edward Lee Munoz, a 23-year-old Lubbock man, has been arrested on five unrelated warrants.
- Investigators served him with an aggravated assault warrant for his involvement in the shooting that injured that boy.
Ten Democratic candidates will take the stage in Atlanta for the fifth Democratic debate. That’s scheduled for 8 p.m.
- South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg is leading in support in two major state polls.
- Former Vice President Joe Biden, and Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren follow close behind him.
Gordon Sondland, the ambassador to the European Union, will face Democrats during an impeachment hearing today.
- That is scheduled to start at 8 a.m.
- Sondland will speak on whether he played a role in holding up military aid to Ukraine in exchange for an investigation in Biden and his son, Hunter Biden.
