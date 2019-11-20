Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

LPD starts substation process, another arrested in shooting of 6-year-old, ambassador to testify in House impeachment hearing

By Michael Cantu | November 20, 2019 at 6:11 AM CST - Updated November 20 at 6:13 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, the City of Lubbock is moving forward with plans to decentralize the Lubbock Police Department.

Another arrest has been made in a shooting that critically injured a 6-year-old Lubbock boy.

Ten Democratic candidates will take the stage in Atlanta for the fifth Democratic debate. That’s scheduled for 8 p.m.

  • South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg is leading in support in two major state polls.
  • Former Vice President Joe Biden, and Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren follow close behind him.
  • That story will be posted on the KCBD NewsChannel 11 website later today.

Gordon Sondland, the ambassador to the European Union, will face Democrats during an impeachment hearing today.

