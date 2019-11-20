Junior League of Lubbock celebrates 40th anniversary of Holiday Happening

Provided by Junior League of Lubbock
LUBBOCK, TX – The 40th Anniversary of Holiday Happening – ‘Tis the Season! Begins Wednesday, Nov. 20, at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center located at 1501 Mac Davis Lane.
This annual five-day shopping event hosted by the Junior League of Lubbock (JLL) offers a festive way to start the holiday season while benefiting the League’s signature projects (Food2Kids, Kids in the Kitchen and SPARK), and contributing to community assistance grants, scholarships, and other community needs. The longest-running fundraiser of the JLL and one of the biggest holiday shopping markets in Texas, the 40th anniversary of Holiday Happening will feature some exciting special events:
- Sneak Peek, held on Nov. 20 from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., is an exclusive night of stroller-free shopping and hors d'oeuvres while attendees get a first look at Holiday Happening 2019. Tickets are available for $50.
- Ladies’ Day on Nov. 21, features an elegant luncheon, fabulous style-show, and all-day stroller-free shopping. Individual tickets are available for $45. Seating begins at 11 a.m.
- PJs and Pop-Tarts the morning of Nov. 22 offers a first-visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Families can eat breakfast and take a photo with Santa, hear a Christmas tale, and enjoy some holiday entertainment. Individual tickets are $15 and reserved and VIP tables are available for $200 to $240, respectively, for a table of eight.
- Friday Night Out on the evening of Nov. 22 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. is the perfect event for date night or an evening out with friends. This is sure to be a fun night of shopping, snacks, and sweets. Tickets cost $25 and includes a drink ticket. Must be 21 years or older to attend.
- Breakfast with Santa, our most popular family event on the morning of Nov. 23, is another chance for breakfast and a holiday photo with Santa, as well as cozy story time with Mrs. Claus. Individual tickets are available for $15. First general seating begins at 9
a.m. and the second general seating is at 11 a.m.
For more information and to purchase tickets, please call (806) 445-9637 or visit www.jllubbock.com. Stay up-to-date with Holiday Happening events on our Facebook page: www.facebook.com/HolidayHappening/.
Founded in 1935, the Junior League of Lubbock is an organization comprised of over 600 women committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women and improving the community through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. Its purpose is exclusively educational and charitable. For more information regarding the JLL, call (806) 794- 8874, visit our website www.jllubbock.com or find us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/jllubbock.