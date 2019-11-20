Junior League of Lubbock celebrates 40th anniversary of Holiday Happening

This annual five-day shopping event hosted by the Junior League of Lubbock (JLL) offers a festive way to start the holiday season while benefiting the League’s signature projects (Food2Kids, Kids in the Kitchen and SPARK), and contributing to community assistance grants, scholarships, and other community needs. The longest-running fundraiser of the JLL and one of the biggest holiday shopping markets in Texas, the 40th anniversary of Holiday Happening will feature some exciting special events: