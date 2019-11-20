KCBD INTERVIEW: Lubbock Police Chief Floyd Mitchell discusses changes, challenges

The social influences of homelessness, it impacts crime and the perception of crime. We had an event last night at Mayor Pope’s Community Engagement meeting and we were talking about some of the social influences that are not strictly police related. Law enforcement has generally been seen as an entry point into government. So as that our Homeless Outreach Team officers, we come in contact with a lot of people who are suffering from some type of mental illness or some type of PTSD that has forced them to be in some of the situations that they are in. We are not, as police officers, psychological professionals. It’s important for us in law enforcement to understand what resources are out there for our community. So, when we come in contact with these folks, we can direct them to the right resource to help them. From a social standpoint, we are making sure we are tune to what’s available and what’s going on in our community. So, that, one, affects us in crime and how we can reduce that. That’s just one of the social influences that from a law enforcement standpoint that I see affecting us the most is our homeless population and dealing with our mental illness issues. Those are not in and of themselves police related issues but they are social issues that affect law enforcement and making sure we are getting those folks to the right resources.