KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Smith
By Michael Cantu | November 20, 2019 at 7:50 AM CST - Updated November 20 at 7:50 AM
Smith, KCBD's Pet of the Day for Nov. 20.
Smith, KCBD's Pet of the Day for Nov. 20. (Source: Roxanne McDaniel Pet Photography)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Smith, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Smith is a 1-year-old pit mix.

He is up-to-date on his shots. But, he’s also recommended to be an only pet.

Smith’s adoption fees for Wednesday, Nov. 20, have been waived.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

