KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Smith

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Smith, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Smith is a 1-year-old pit mix.
He is up-to-date on his shots. But, he’s also recommended to be an only pet.
Smith’s adoption fees for Wednesday, Nov. 20, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
