Lubbock ISD to vote tomorrow to turn Smylie Wilson MS into a magnet school

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Tomorrow, the Lubbock ISD Board of Trustees will vote to turn Smylie Wilson Middle School into a magnet school. The middle school has received an “F” rating on the state’s accountability model for the past four years.
Superintendent Dr. Kathy Rollo said the new school would not have an attendance zone, so students from all over the district would be eligible to apply.
Dr. Rollo said two-thirds of the students currently attending Smylie Wilson would be rezoned to Irons Middle School and the remaining third to Mackenzie Middle School.
If approved, the transfer window will open in January for students to begin attending the new school next fall.
Tomorrow’s meeting will take place at 7:00 am in the boardroom of the Lubbock ISD Central Administration Building.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.