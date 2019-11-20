More Rain and Colder Temps

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Showers will be moving out of the area this evening and overnight. As the rain system moves out colder air will move into the area along with clouds. Temperatures on Thursday will start in the 40s and only reach the mid to upper 50s and some 60s for the South Plains. Northerly winds will average about 10-20 mph and clouds will hang around through the day until rain arrives late Thursday.