More Rain and Colder Temps

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Showers will be moving out of the area this evening and overnight. As the rain system moves out colder air will move into the area along with clouds. Temperatures on Thursday will start in the 40s and only reach the mid to upper 50s and some 60s for the South Plains. Northerly winds will average about 10-20 mph and clouds will hang around through the day until rain arrives late Thursday.
Showers and storms will begin in New Mexico and move into the region mid-evening tomorrow and continue into Friday morning, possibly until noon. Also, much colder air will arrive with the next system and that will produce a wintry mix of rain, snow and possibly sleet that could produce some travel issues in the panhandle. While the wintry mix could impact the northern counties travel problems are not expected that region Friday am.
By afternoon, skies will clear and it will be cold with highs in the 40s and winds will put a wind chill in the air, but not a significant one.
By the weekend it will be cold Saturday morning, however, Saturday and Sunday afternoons will be warmer with highs in the 50s Saturday and 60s on Sunday. Skies will be sunny for the weekend.
