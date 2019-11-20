Mother of 6-year-old shot in head during drive-by says he’s fighting for his life

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police have made two arrests in the drive-by shooting Friday night that resulted in a 6-year-old being shot in the head.
23-year-old Edward L. Munoz was arrested on five unrelated warrants yesterday, but today investigators served him with an aggravated assault warrant for his alleged involvement in the drive-by shooting.
22-year-old Dezarey Ramos was arrested Sunday for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Both are currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center, being held on a $500,000 bond each.
Amber Hernandez, the 6-year-old’s mom said all she has been wanting is prayer. Prayer for her little boy, Josiah, who is currently fighting for his life.
“I fell to the floor, I couldn’t breathe, I was crying," Hernandez said.
It is a phone call no mother ever wants to get, one to say their 6-year-old has been shot in the head.
“He's my first baby and I never thought that I would go through something like this,” Hernandez said.
Josiah was at home with his grandmother, who suffered minor injuries.
His mother said Josiah is in critical condition at UMC. She said he is still sedated and the doctors tell her he may be paralyzed on the left side of his body.
“It was not my son's fault, he's innocent,” Hernandez said. “And, for something to happen like this, it hurts.”
Hernandez said she just wants to see Josiah back to his normal self. A boy who loves eating chicken nuggets and grilled cheeses and likes to dance.
“He's really, really good at dancing,” Hernandez said. “And I was thinking, what if I don't get to see him dance or what if he can't be in sports anymore because of this.”
Hernandez said she is just sorry she could not be there when it happened.
“He was crying and crying and I wasn't there to hold him and I still can't hold him,” Hernandez said. “I can't cuddle with him, I can only give him a kiss and tell him I love him and I hope soon that he'll tell me back.”
Hernandez’s family has set up Go Fund Me to help off-set the medical expenses and allow Hernandez to spend every possible moment with Josiah.
