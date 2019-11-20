Plainview to host 12 Days of Christmas Celebration downtown

PLAINVIEW, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Plainview will host its Fourth Annual 12 Days of Christmas Celebration from Saturday, Dec. 1 to Friday, Dec. 20.
The Christmas-centered events will begin Dec. 1 with a 5K race that will start in downtown Plainview. Other events throughout the 12 Days include a parade, carol event, story hour, gift wrapping service and shopping day.
The purpose of 12 Days is to get residents and visitors to shop downtown during the holiday season. This also serves as a way to organize events in one central location.
“We are excited about the collaboration with various organizations to offer some different events from years past as well as traditional favorites including shopping days and the Chamber Christmas Parade,” Tori Huddleston, special project assistant with The City of Plainview, said. “There is something for everyone and we invite you to join us.”
A full schedule of events can be found below:
Sunday, December 1st - Santa’s Mad Dash 5K race
- Sponsored by FIT/Plainview
- 3:30 p.m. Race begins at the courthouse.
Thursday, December 5th – Literacy Council Pre-Parade Event & Christmas Parade
- 5:00 p.m. - Literacy Council Event @ The Fair Theatre
- 6:30 p.m. – Parade begins @ Broadway Park and ends at train depot.
Saturday, December 7th – Downtown Shopping Day and Fair Theatre Movie Day
- Downtown Shopping – All Day
- Fair Movies –
- 2:00 p.m. The Grinch
- 4:00 p.m. A Christmas Story
Sunday, December 8th – Christmas Night of Praise: A Community Carol Event
- 7:00 p.m. @ First Baptist Church
Wednesday, December 11th - Unger Memorial Library Story Hour
- 10:00 a.m. @ Unger Memorial Library
Friday, December 13th – Downtown Wine Walk
- 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Check in @ the Fair Theatre
Saturday, December 14th – 2nd Saturday
- “Home for the Holidays”
- 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. - Hot chocolate and photo booth provided by the Rusty Rose @ The Fair Theatre
- 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. – Shopping bags provided by Covenant Hospital passed out @ The Fair Theatre
Sunday, December 15th – Christmas Coloring Contest
- 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. @ Contemporary Arts Museum of Plainview
- Coloring pages will be provided that evening.
- Winners will have their work displayed at the Fair Theatre from December 17th – January 1st.
Tuesday, December 17th – Soup, Santa & Sopapillas
- 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. @ The Fair Theatre
Wednesday, December 18th - Unger Memorial Library Story Hour
- 10:00 a.m. @ Unger Memorial Library
Thursday, December 19th – Gift Wrapping Service
- 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. @ The Fair Theatre
- Christmas shoppers can bring their gifts from any store to get them wrapped for free
- Donations will be accepted and given to our downtown non-profits.
Friday, December 20th – Last Minute Men’s Shopping Day
- All Day
For those who would like more information on specific events or would like to get involved, contact Tori Huddleston at thuddleston@plainviewtx.or or 806-293-4000. Get updated event information too from the Main Street Plainview Texas Facebook page.
