Possible Pill for Migraine Relief

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - An experimental drug is showing promise in the treatment of migraines.
Nearly 17-hundred patients were involved in the final phase of this study.
They were all given 60 days to treat a single migraine attack.
Half the patients in the study group were given a placebo. The rest were given the real pill, a drug called Ubrogepant.
Researchers found that 62 percent taking the drug were free of migraine pain and nausea within two hours.
The study is published in the Journal of the American Medical Association.
FDA approval could come before the end of the year.
