Railroad, United Supermarkets ribbon cutting on Bungalow Beautification in Levelland

Railroad bungalows, also known as switch boxes, located on Highway 114 in Levelland are being wrapped with artwork depicting the area. Themes for each bungalow will include oil, soil, education and the City of Mosaics. Bungalows are the housing units for signals and communication computers that control switches, crossings, and other such controls, relaying information to the rail traffic control. Artwork was developed and donated by Nicole Campbell with Smith South Plains.