Railroad, United Supermarkets ribbon cutting on Bungalow Beautification in Levelland

Provided by Keep Levelland Beautiful
United Supermarkets will be joined with Watco Railroad Companies, Lubbock & Western Railway along with Keep Levelland Beautiful to commemorate the completion of the College Avenue Bungalow Beautification Project with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at College Avenue and Highway 114. The dedication will take place on Friday, November 22, 2019 at 10 am.
Railroad bungalows, also known as switch boxes, located on Highway 114 in Levelland are being wrapped with artwork depicting the area. Themes for each bungalow will include oil, soil, education and the City of Mosaics. Bungalows are the housing units for signals and communication computers that control switches, crossings, and other such controls, relaying information to the rail traffic control. Artwork was developed and donated by Nicole Campbell with Smith South Plains.
Levelland is an affiliate of the Keep Texas Beautiful program and the local mission is to improve the community’s appearance through partnerships, education and action. Beautification is a key aspect of community development and important in welcoming visitors as well as our local quality of life.
