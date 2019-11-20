Scattered showers Wednesday, colder Thursday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Showers and thunderstorms are possible across the viewing area Wednesday.
A low pressure system across the Desert Southwest will track to the east over the next couple of days.
Models are showing a chance of showers and thunderstorms across the region Wednesday.
This may create locally heavy downpours for some locations underneath the heavier showers and storms that develop.
Some areas could be skipped altogether while other areas could pick up 0.25” to 0.50” of rain.
Highs today warm into the middle and upper 60’s.
Gusty southerly winds are in the forecast today.
Colder temperatures follow Thursday and Friday with showers possible.
