Suspect tied to Lubbock EZ Mart robbery arrested in Nolan County

NOLAN COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Twenty-three-year-old Traven Shamar Madkins is in police custody after being served with a warrant for aggravated robbery for his role in an early November Lubbock convenience store robbery.
The Lubbock Police Department reports Madkins was already in custody in Nolan County when the aggravated robbery warrant was served.
Police say Madkins pointed a gun at a store clerk on Nov. 8 at an EZ Mart in the 7400 block of Quaker Avenue. Madkins is said to have taken money from the register and ran from the scene.
There is no word on when or if he will be extradited to the Lubbock County Detention Center.
