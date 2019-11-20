83-year-old Snyder woman killed in crash with drilling rig

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is reporting the death of an elderly woman after a collision involving a drilling rig outside of Snyder.
The report from DPS says on November 20, at 10:36 a.m., Earline Nealie Stroud, 83, of Snyder, was traveling north in the southbound lane on County Road 253, west of Snyder.
In the southbound lanes moving south was a 1971 Franklin Drilling Rig, according to DPS. The report states the rig was unable to avoid the collision.
Stroud was pronounced dead at the scene.
DPS says this crash is under investigation, and information may change, be corrected or added based on the investigators findings.
