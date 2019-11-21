Broadway barricaded, closed to traffic Saturday night, Nov. 23

Cars within the barricaded area will be able to leave Broadway and exit at any time. However, no cars will be able to enter the barricade once the street is closed. Pedestrians will not be allowed to set up any type of encampment in the barricaded area. Lubbock Police Department will have officers on site to secure, maintain and enforce the barricaded area. Also a designated ride share pickup/drop off point on Broadway near Ave X will be marked with appropriate signage.