Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today, Lubbock police are investigating a late-night crash near 50th Street and Utica Avenue.
- The two-vehicle crash left 1 motorcyclist with life-threatening injuries.
- Police say an SUV was heading west in a turn lane on 50 when it failed to yield the right-of-way and hit the motorcyclist.
- Read more here: 1 seriously injured after Wednesday night motorcycle, SUV crash
BREAKING NEWS:
A suspicious vehicle is being investigated, leading to the closure of roads near the White House, the Secret Service reported via Twitter.
- Updates will be published here: Suspicious vehicle reported in Washington, D.C.; Secret Service closes roads
Police caputred a 17-year-old Juan Manuel Pineda at a home in Brownfield on Wednesday.
- Investigators said he shot Jaime “Sylas” Duran during a drug deal on Nov. 9 in the 2200 block of 37th Street.
- Pineda is currently in the Terry County jail but will be extradited to the Lubbock County Detention Center.
- Read more here: 17-year-old Juan Manuel Pineda arrested in Brownfield
The Lubbock Independent School District will vote today to turn Smylie Wilson Middle School into a magnet school.
- The students who are now at Smylie Wilson would be rezoned to either Irons or Mackenzie Middle School.
- The new school would not have an attendance zone, so students from all over LISD would be able to apply.
- Read more here: Lubbock ISD to vote to turn Smylie Wilson into a STEM magnet school
Two more witnesses are set to testify on Capitol Hill in the Trump impeachment hearings.
- Congress will hear from Fiona Hill, former national security council senior director for Europe and Russia.
- David Holmes, political counselor at the U.S. embassy in Kyiv will also testify.
- Read more here: Witnesses alarmed by Trump foreign policy cap intense week in impeachment inquiry
