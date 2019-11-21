Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

1 with life-threatening injures after crash, LISD board to vote on Smylie Wilson rezoning, suspicious vehicle reported near the White House

November 21, 2019

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, Lubbock police are investigating a late-night crash near 50th Street and Utica Avenue.

BREAKING NEWS:

A suspicious vehicle is being investigated, leading to the closure of roads near the White House, the Secret Service reported via Twitter.

Police caputred a 17-year-old Juan Manuel Pineda at a home in Brownfield on Wednesday.

  • Investigators said he shot Jaime “Sylas” Duran during a drug deal on Nov. 9 in the 2200 block of 37th Street.
  • Pineda is currently in the Terry County jail but will be extradited to the Lubbock County Detention Center.
  • Read more here: 17-year-old Juan Manuel Pineda arrested in Brownfield

The Lubbock Independent School District will vote today to turn Smylie Wilson Middle School into a magnet school.

Two more witnesses are set to testify on Capitol Hill in the Trump impeachment hearings.

