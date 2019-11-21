Joel Ntambwe transfer waiver appeal denied

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - According to multiple credible twitter reports, Texas Tech's Joel Ntambwe's transfer waiver appeal has been denied.
After his freshman season at UNLV, Ntambwe transferred to Texas Tech and has been waiting for this official announcement to see if he would be eligible for this season.
During his time at UNLV, NTambwe averaged 11.8 points and 5.5 rebounds a game.
With the transfer waiver appeal being denied, Joel Ntambwe will have to sit out the season, waiting until next year to play.
