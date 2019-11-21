KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Carol

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Carol, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Carol is a 2-year-old boxer mix.
She is sweet and loves other dogs. She’s also spayed.
Carol’s adoption fees for Thursday, Nov. 21, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
