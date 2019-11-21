KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Carol

KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Carol
By Michael Cantu | November 21, 2019 at 7:55 AM CST - Updated November 21 at 7:55 AM
Carol, KCBD's Pet of the Day for Nov. 21.
Carol, KCBD's Pet of the Day for Nov. 21. (Source: Lubbock Animal Services)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Carol, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Carol is a 2-year-old boxer mix.

She is sweet and loves other dogs. She’s also spayed.

Carol’s adoption fees for Thursday, Nov. 21, have been waived.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Monday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Smith

Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.