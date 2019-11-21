LISD board approves re-zoning Smylie Wilson Middle School

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Independent School District has approved a plan to turn Smylie Wilson Middle School into a magnet school. Current students will be rezoned and will attend either Irons or Mackenzie middle schools.
LISD’s board is currently in its meeting. That started today at 7 a.m. inside the Central Administration Building.
Now, Smylie Wilson will close and re-open as a Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics Magnet School. It will not have an attendance zone and students from all over the district will be allowed to apply to attend.
This is a developing story and will be updated when the meeting finishes.
