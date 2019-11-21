Local students participating in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Local high school students will be heading to New York City soon to be in the 93rd Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Two Lubbock ISD schools will be participating. Five girls from the Monterey High School pom squad will be going and all 12 girls on the Lubbock High School pom squad will be in the parade.
The LHS pom squad has been invited to be in the parade on two separate occasions, said Savannah Mills, the Dance Director at Lubbock High School.
“I think it’s a huge honor to be invited twice because you have to work really hard. And we spent hours working on our dances to make sure they looked good. And when we got invited the second time, like it just made us feel really good that they wanted us to be there. And so yes, I think it’s a great honor. And I’m so proud of the girls.”
A student from Frenship and students from Lubbock Cooper will also be participating in the Parade.
You can watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, next Thursday, right here on kcbd NewsChannel 11. It starts at nine and continues until noon.
