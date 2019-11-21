Rain or snow, and the Unicorn Meteor Shower

Showers, mostly if not all rain, will continue well past midnight. At the same time, it will be turning colder. However, I expect all but then northern viewing area to remain above freezing through sunrise Friday. With that in mind, it may be cold enough for brief light snow, flurries, or other light wintry precipitation over the far northern KCBD viewing area. At this time, travel issues are not anticipated in the KCBD viewing area. That may not be the case in the Panhandle, particularly the northern Panhandle.