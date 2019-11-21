Rain or snow, and the Unicorn Meteor Shower

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Fog, drizzle, rain, light snow or flurries, and even meteors are possible in the KCBD viewing area over the next 18 hours. The associated cloud cover is likely to interfere with what some call a legendary meteor shower - the Unicorn Meteor Shower. Colder mornings will follow this weekend. Details on that and my Thanksgiving outlook follow.
A Dense Fog Advisory remains in effect until 9 this morning for the counties of Cochran, Hockley, Lynn, Terry and Yoakum. Hazardous conditions for travel due to low visibility in dense fog is possible. If driving, slow down, use low-beam headlights, and allow extra space between vehicles. Be prepared for rapidly varying visibility over short distances.
The counties of Lamb, Hale, Floyd, Lubbock, and Crosby are no longer included in the advisory as conditions are improving.
There is a slight chance of rain through early afternoon, though the most likely type will be mist and drizzle. Rain chances will gradually increase this afternoon with the best chance this evening. For Lubbock, that may be late evening.
I've included two versions of our updated RainCast in the accompanying video. It also includes the current US Drought Monitor (released this morning), the US Flu Activity Monitor, and time-lapses of last night’s sunset and this morning’s fog.
Otherwise today will be mostly cloudy to cloudy and breezy.
Showers, mostly if not all rain, will continue well past midnight. At the same time, it will be turning colder. However, I expect all but then northern viewing area to remain above freezing through sunrise Friday. With that in mind, it may be cold enough for brief light snow, flurries, or other light wintry precipitation over the far northern KCBD viewing area. At this time, travel issues are not anticipated in the KCBD viewing area. That may not be the case in the Panhandle, particularly the northern Panhandle.
Watch for updates!
This weekend currently looks dry with near average high temperatures Saturday and slightly above average Sunday. For Lubbock, the November 23 average low is 33° and the high 60°.
Precipitation is possible, based on this morning’s data, in the Wednesday through Friday period next week. Of course, next Thursday is Thanksgiving. While currently depicted as mostly rain, we will be watching forecast temperatures. I’ve included two versions of our RainCast in the accompanying video.
What some call a legendary meteor shower, but one that almost no one has heard of, may produce a spectacular show tonight. However, it's likely that our sky will be cloudy. If not, and our sky clears or nearly does, it's important to know that the window for maximum viewing is quite limited. Perhaps as short as 15 minutes.
The short viewing window is quite different from other meteor showers, which typically have a peak of at least a night, if not two.
Tonight's shower is the Alpha Monocerotids. Also known as the Unicorn meteor shower because it appears to emanate from the direction of the obscure constellation of Monoceros, the Unicorn.
So, what's the number? That is, the estimated number of meteors per hour? Up to 1,000. You read that correctly. Up to 1,000 per hour. However, due to our location, even if that number is close, viewers here would see about 500/hour. Still a fantastically number. But it could be closer to 100 per hour. Even from our vantage point, that could mean about one meteor per minute.
When's the estimated peak time? About 10:50 PM CST, plus or minus two minutes. The whole thing may be over in 40 minutes. Which means - don't be late. Of course, there's the matter of clouds. Check our latest forecast on our Weather Page at kcbd.com/weather.
For more about the shower, including more ifs and buts, see
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.