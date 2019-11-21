1 seriously injured after Wednesday night motorcycle, SUV crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a two-vehicle crash between a motorcycle and SUV Wednesday night near 50th Street and Utica Avenue.
Police have cleared the scene they responded to just after 11 p.m.
A preliminary investigation shows the driver of the SUV was going west on 50th Street, while the motorcyclist was traveling east. Police say the driver of the SUV did not yield and hit the motorcyclist.
The driver of the motorcycle was taken to University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the SUV was not injured.
No other information is available at this time.
