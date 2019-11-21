Shane Smith & The Saints tour bus burns on way to Lubbock, still playing show

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - An Austin-based Texas Country band is still playing their anticipated Lubbock show tonight, despite an unfortunate incident on the road.
Shane Smith & The Saints were on their way to Lubbock for the show at Cook’s Garage, when according to social media for the venue, the band’s tour bus caught fire and was destroyed.
In their Facebook post, Cook’s Garage says 100% of money at the door is going to help the group.
If you would like to help the band, their show begins tonight, Thursday, November 21 at 8 p.m. at Cook’s Garage, located at 11002 US-87.
Shane Smith & The Saints have garnered global attention since the release of their 2015 album, “Geronimo.” This year’s record, “Hail Mary,” ranked second in Texas Music Picker’s July Favorite Albums of the Year list.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.