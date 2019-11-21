Texas Tech signing agreement with Midland College

MIDLAND, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech University will be signing an agreement with Midland Colleg on Monday afternoon, making it easier for students to transfer to take TTU courses and transfer to Texas Tech.
WHAT: Texas Tech University’s eLearning & Academic Partnerships, a division of the Office of the Provost, and Midland College will sign an academic agreement between the two institutions.
WHEN: 1 p.m. Monday (Nov. 25)
WHERE: Scharbauer Student Center, Carrasco Room, 3600 N. Garfield St., Midland, Texas
EVENT: Officials from Texas Tech and Midland College will sign an academic agreement establishing a Texas Tech regional site on the Midland College campus.
The agreement also will make it easier for Midland College students to transfer to Texas Tech, as well as give them the option of completing Texas Tech coursework in Midland, online through Texas Tech and/or a combination of the two.
The event will be livestreamed on Texas Tech’s Academic Partnerships Facebook page.
