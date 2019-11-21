WANTED WEDNESDAY: Police looking for theft, burglary suspects

It's time for a Wanted Wednesday and we need YOUR help identifying these suspects. First up, we have a red dually truck steal a pretty expensive trailer right off the lot or a business. Next, we have a male suspect who stole a truck and then ended up being involved in a crash at 50th and Slide. The suspect fled the scene, however, there was a picture snapped of him. Next, we have two female suspects who stole items from Bealls. Last but not least, we have a male suspect who broke into a La Kumbia, broke a cigarette machine, and stole the items that were inside. Do you recognize any of them? If so, please call Crime Line at 741-1000. Callers can remain anonymous and may even be eligible for a CASH reward. #TippinAintSnitchin