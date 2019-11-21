WANTED WEDNESDAY: Police looking for theft, burglary suspects

November 20, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are asking for public help to identify a variety of suspects in this week's Wanted Wednesday.

First, a red dually pickup was captured on camera stealing a trailer off the lot of a business. Police say the Chevy pickup was seen stealing a trailer worth $37,500 from Wild West Trailers at 1804 North University Avenue early morning Sept. 26 at 3:22 a.m.

Second, police are searching for a male suspect who stole a truck that was later involved in a crash at 50th and Slide. He fled the scene before officers arrived.

Third, police are searching for two female suspects who stole items from Beall's at 6002 Slide Road on Nov. 7 at 2:30 p.m.

Fourth, police are searching for a suspect who broke into La Kumbia at 5001 South Avenue Q on Nov. 14 around 8 a.m. The suspect is seen breaking a cigarette machine and stealing the items inside.

If you have information about any of these incidents, police ask that you call Crime Line at 806-741-1000. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

