DPS dedicates section of Highway 84 in Slaton to fallen DPS Trooper Jerry Don Davis

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Danny Smith said he remembers the day his friend, 25-year-old DPS trooper, Jerry Don Davis, was shot at killed during a traffic stop in Slaton on October 5, 1980.
“I got the phone call, it was a little bit before midnight,” Smith said. “Communications called me and said he’d been shot.”
DPS is dedicating a section of Highway 84 in Slaton, where Davis’ murder took place, in his honor.
Texas State Senator Charles Perry said although it has been 40 years since Davis’ death, it is never too late to recognize and celebrate a hero.
“I can only imagine getting up and driving a highway knowing that the next car you’re going to stop could be someone that has ill-intent or no respect for life,” Senator Perry said.
Each person who spoke about Davis mentioned the same thing, that it was Davis’ life goal to become a DPS highway patrolman. A dream he was only able to live out for fewer than two years.
“Everybody that I came across during this bill process spoke nothing but accolades of how he was just a man of character and integrity,” Senator Perry said, “but it was a common theme of all he ever wanted to be was a trooper.”
“There are a lot of people that have the knowledge and the ability,” Smith said, “but he was one that had the knowledge, had the ability and the heart that goes with it.”
Senator Perry said tax-payer money is not used on dedications like this, so money for the sign was completely fundraised by the community.
