Gov. Greg Abbott orders state agencies to reduce licensing regulations, cut fees

Occupational licenses are intended to guarantee a minimum level of experience for practitioners so as to protect consumer safety. A licensed manicurist who has to pass regular inspections is less likely to leave customers with nasty infections, for example. But many licensing programs require steep qualifications; to obtain a massage therapy license, one must complete a minimum of 500 hours of training. Some conservatives argue that some of the state’s educational requirements and fees are excessive and present unreasonable barriers for would-be practitioners.