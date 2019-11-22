Lawsuit: Church pressured victims into unfair settlements

Victims of Catholic sexual abuse who are represented by attorneys generally settle for much more than $15,000. In 2006, the Diocese of Jackson, Mississippi, settled a handful of lawsuits with 19 victims, 17 of whom were white, for $5 million, with an average payout of more than $250,000 per survivor. More recent settlements have ranged far higher, including an average payment of nearly $500,000 each for survivors in the St. Paul-Minneapolis Diocese.