Pay It Forward Follow up: Church pays it forward to local elementary school

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Every Wednesday KCBD teams up with WesTex Federal Credit Union to pay it forward to an individual or local organization. We have an update on a previous recipient who decided to use the money they received to pay it forward to someone else.
Back in late September, Wolfforth United Methodist Church was nominated for Pay It Forward. They received their money to help with their program called Purple Bag Ministry. It helps provide students at Frenship ISD’s Bennett Elementary with food over the weekend and holidays.
Earlier this month, the school found out they weren’t going to be able to provide those families with the thanksgiving holiday meals. That’s when the church stepped in to help and paid it forward.
“I was packing backpacks at school on November first, and the counselor came in and said, I just found out, we’re not going to have our Thanksgiving meal boxes that we usually have for our families. She said I don’t know what to do. I said I don’t know what to do, either. But I’ll start making phone calls,” said Jamie Mills, Bennett Elementary’s PTA Caring And Sharing Coordinator.
Jillian Vann is the Children’s director at Wolfforth United Methodist Church. She said after they received the donation from the Pay it Forward, they held on to the money and knew who they wanted to donate it to. “That was going to be on Bennett and their food pantry, but we weren't sure exactly what that was going to look like. And so, I contacted Jamie sometime in October and let them know, hey, we have this money set aside for you. Please let us know how we can be of help.”
Jamie called a local company to find out more about pre-packed Thanksgiving meals that they could send home with the students.
“So, when I called praters and I said, ‘hey, I don't know what I’m supposed to ask for. I don't know what's in a food box, but what can you do to help me?’” said Mills, “Larry helped me in he said, you need 20 boxes. I can do 20 boxes. He said I can give you a really great price on those. And so, I called the church and I said, ‘hey, I think we got this. I think we've got it worked out.’”
The total of the meals was the exact amount given to the church.
“We believe that God works in mysterious ways. He works in to bring all situations together for the good of those who love him. And so, we were very excited that that is how this amount of money was able to be used,” said Vann.
“We're just thankful that the church was able to help us and that they had a hand reached out to help us because we were just so thankful to be able to provide that for our families,” said Mills.
The Thanksgiving meals were handed out to students and families on Thursday afternoon.
