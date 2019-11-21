Rain, Fog and colder

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Cold temps returned to the region today, as expected, and will stay with us through Saturday morning. Showers and storms will continue overnight into early Friday morning. In addition, fog will develop and reduce visibilities for most of the area tonight into mid-day tomorrow. The fog will decrease by early afternoon but clouds will dominate the region through Saturday morning.
Temperatures will get colder as the upper level system moves across the region. That in turn will produce a wintry mix in the Texas panhandle and even the northern South Plains early Friday morning.
While accumulations will be light there could be some icing of bridges and overpasses in the region from Friona east to the panhandle and possibly as far south at Muleshoe, Dimmitt and northern Lamb and Hale counties.
Otherwise, it will be cloudy most of Friday and cold with highs in the mid 40s to near 50 degrees in the southwest South Plains.
Some clearing but still cold for Friday night football games.
The weekend will begin with some clouds but it will be warmer and sunny by Saturday afternoon with highs in the 50s and in the 60s by Sunday.
