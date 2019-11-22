12 Red Raiders win 50th straight non-conference home game

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - #12 Texas Tech loves playing at home at the United Supermarkets Arena. Hosting a game in the Las Vegas Invitational, the Red Raiders knocked off Tennessee State 72-57 Thursday night. It’s the 50th straight non-conference home win for the Red Raiders.
Tennessee State came to play and only trailed by 5 at the half.
Texas Tech would pull away in the second half. Davide Moretti led the way with 19 points.
Jahmi’us Ramsey and Terrance Shannon Jr. each chipped in 13. Kyler Edwards added 10.
That came on a night when TJ Holyfield went scoreless in the first half as he was in early trouble with four fouls. He finished with 8, all in the second half.
Texas Tech (4-0) now hosts Long Island 1 p.m. Sunday before heading to Las Vegas for some big Thanksgiving road games.
Texas Tech started their 50 game non-conference home winning streak back on December 30, 2013 when the Red Raiders beat St. Mary’s 100-69.
Under Head Coach Chris Beard, the Red Raiders are 31-0 in non-conference home games.
