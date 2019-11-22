Texas Tech Soccer falls to Michigan in NCAA Tournament

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In a compelling game, the Red Raider Soccer team fought all the way until the very end but they would fall to Michigan, 3-2.
The game was a back-and-forth contest where they went into the halftime break knotted up at one.
But, 17 minutes into the second half, Michigan took the lead off of a header and then would score again off of another header in the 83rd minute.
Texas Tech wouldn't give up despite being down by two goals in the final minutes, as Savanna Jones scored her second goal of the season in the 88th-minute.
But, in the end, Michigan would hold on to win the match 3-2 over Texas Tech.
With the loss, the Red Raiders end the season in the second round of the NCAA Tournament with an overall record of 15-4-3.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.