Vaping Patients in Lubbock too

As the vaping epidemic sweeps the nation, more than 2000 hospital patients are revealing lung damage linked to vaping…and Lubbock is on that list. Dr. Test says, “At University Medical Center, I know of 3 cases that we felt were likely vaping related lung injury in young people who were otherwise quite healthy.” Dr Gilbert Berdine adds, “And when they present to the hospital they are significantly hypoxic, low oxygen saturations and the chest x-rays are abnormal.” Dr. Gilbert Berdine stands beside the evidence, a CT scan of a chest x-ray from a vaper who came to UMC with extreme shortness of breath. He says, “Here is his Cat Scan at the time of admission on the left and here is an essentially normal cat scan.” Dr. Berdine explains the black area is basically air… and that’s good. But the vaper’s lungs are filled with fluid, somewhat like the cloud that vaping produces.