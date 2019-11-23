Clovis murder suspect now in custody

CLOVIS, NM (KCBD) - 34-year-old Steven Hogues, wanted on an open count of murder for a shooting that happened Friday night in the 1300 block of West 8th Street, is now in custody.
Hogues was arrested early Sunday morning in Amarillo.
Police responded to a shots fired call around 10:20 p.m. and found 28-year-old William Romero dead at the scene.
The Clovis Police Department is asking for anyone with information about this case to contact the Department at 575-769-1921 or call Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000.
