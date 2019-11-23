Great Tailgating Weather, Chilly To Cold For Red Raider Football Game

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Temperatures today will slowly increase into the upper 50′s to low 60′s with slightly breezy northerly wind between 10-15mph.
Plenty of sunshine this afternoon, but take a jacket if you plan to stay through the entire Red Raider football game as temperatures by 10PM are expected to be near 40 degrees.
Average and mild weather for the next few days will be the calm before the storm as a strong area of low pressure bringing strong wind and precipitation will begin to impact the South Plains by Tuesday and by Thanksgiving morning many communities may see a blanket of snow on the ground.
We will continue to monitor data as the week begins to be certain of the possibility of wintry precipitation and ice hazards on roadways.
