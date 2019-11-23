Hollis Daniels, charged with capital murder of Texas Tech police officer, may face death penalty

By KCBD Digital | November 23, 2019 at 10:39 AM CST - Updated November 25 at 5:06 AM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The former student charged with shooting and killing a Texas Tech police officer was in court Friday, as his lawyers tried to rule out the death penalty in his case.

Hollis Daniels is charged with capital murder, accused of shooting and killing Texas Tech Police Officer Floyd East, Jr. back in October of 2017.

The judge denied the motion to find the death penalty unconstitutional, so Daniels may face the death penalty as he goes to trial.

Daniels remains in jail on a $5 million bond.

