Jodey Arrington announces bid for third term

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - District 19 Representative Jodey Arrington has officially filed to be on the ballot for the March primary as he seeks a third term for Congress.
The Plainview-native was first elected to the District 19 seat in 2016 after Congressman Randy Neugebauer announced his retirement.
During his first term, Arrington served on the Agriculture, Budget and Veterans’ Affairs committees. He was also selected to serve on the Joint Select Committee on Budget and Appropriations Reform.
In the last legislative session he was selected to serve on the Ways and Means Committee.
Arrington has two degrees from Texas Tech. Prior to his election he worked as an advisor to President George W. Bush, worked with Chancellor Emeritus Kent Hance in the Texas Tech University System and was the president of Scott Laboratories Inc.
