The Dream Center in Lubbock hosts turkey giveaway with help from more than 400 volunteers

“We’ll go out and actually deliver to their home, pray with them and bless them for Thanksgiving,” said Pastor Dean. “This was a high crime neighborhood back in the day, probably the second highest crime neighborhood in Lubbock, so we thought how can we bring the kingdom of God into this neighborhood. We have everything from a clothing ministry, food ministry, haircut ministry. This year we gave out 400 free hair cuts. For families who are suffering, it’s a blessing to find a need and fill it.”