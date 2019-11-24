The Dream Center in Lubbock hosts turkey giveaway with help from more than 400 volunteers

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With Thanksgiving right around the corner, The Dream Center in Lubbock is delivering food to families in need.
More than 400 volunteers, including 200 drivers, were at The Dream Center on Saturday to preparing bags full of traditional side dishes like green beans, stuffing, and mashed potatoes.
“Our family, wants to bless your family,” said Outreach Pastor Richard Dean with The Dream Center.
Nearly 600 turkeys were handed out. 300 went to families while 250 went to Ol Slaton Middle School and Bean Elementary teachers.
The food was donated by the United Family and other organizations.
Pastor Dean Richards of the Dream Center says today is about more than just handing out food.
“We’ll go out and actually deliver to their home, pray with them and bless them for Thanksgiving,” said Pastor Dean. “This was a high crime neighborhood back in the day, probably the second highest crime neighborhood in Lubbock, so we thought how can we bring the kingdom of God into this neighborhood. We have everything from a clothing ministry, food ministry, haircut ministry. This year we gave out 400 free hair cuts. For families who are suffering, it’s a blessing to find a need and fill it.”
Volunteers Kevin and Landon Gaines say they want others to be able to have a nice holiday meal.
“I feel like helping others is really good for anything. Whatever you can do to help people is great,” Landon said.
“I hope that people enjoy the fellowship together because it’s all about Christ and fellowship. Yes, we need food, but the spiritual food is what we need the most,” Kevin said.
This is an annual event at The Dream Center.
