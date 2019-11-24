End Zone: Regional Playoffs next week for Area Teams

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here are the playoff pairings for our area teams next week. No doubt, they are thankful to be playing after Thanksgiving. End Zone coverage Friday and Saturday.
End Zone Regional Playoffs
Lubbock Cooper at Randall 4pm Friday
Estacado vs. Midland Greenwood 7pm Friday at Abilene Christian University
Abernathy vs. Friona 3pm Friday at Plains Capital Park
Post vs. West Texas 4pm Friday in Dimmitt
Sundown vs. Hawley 7pm Friday in Colorado City
Lubbock Christian vs. Colleyville Covenant 3pm Saturday Abilene Christian University
Borden County vs. Rankin Saturday 4pm at Robert Lee
Motley County vs. Groom 7pm Friday at Nazareth
Jayton vs. Blackwell 6:30pm Friday at Borden County
