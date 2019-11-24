End Zone: Regional Playoffs next week for Area Teams

By Pete Christy | November 24, 2019 at 2:25 PM CST - Updated November 24 at 2:29 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here are the playoff pairings for our area teams next week. No doubt, they are thankful to be playing after Thanksgiving. End Zone coverage Friday and Saturday.

Lubbock Cooper at Randall 4pm Friday

Estacado vs. Midland Greenwood 7pm Friday at Abilene Christian University

Abernathy vs. Friona 3pm Friday at Plains Capital Park

Post vs. West Texas 4pm Friday in Dimmitt

Sundown vs. Hawley 7pm Friday in Colorado City

Lubbock Christian vs. Colleyville Covenant 3pm Saturday Abilene Christian University

Borden County vs. Rankin Saturday 4pm at Robert Lee

Motley County vs. Groom 7pm Friday at Nazareth

Jayton vs. Blackwell 6:30pm Friday at Borden County

