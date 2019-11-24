Gusty winds, wintry precipitation possible as Thanksgiving Day approaches

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Gusty winds and a risk for wintry precipitation are the main weather elements that could impact West Texas weather this week.
Before that happens, we can expect high clouds to cross the area tonight.
Low temperatures drop into the middle 30’s for the immediate Lubbock area.
West-northwest winds average 10 to 15 mph overnight.
High clouds and mild temperatures continue Monday.
Highs warm into the middle and upper 60’s with a few 70’s possible depending on sunshine.
Northwest winds become west at 10 to 15 mph during the day.
Winds become southwest and gusty Monday night with increasing clouds and lows in the lower to middle 40’s.
West winds become gusty at 20 to 35 mph Tuesday with areas of blowing dust possible.
Highs Tuesday warm into the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.
A strong disturbance crosses the area Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day to bring the risk for rain, freezing rain, sleet and possibly some snow.
The best chance for wintry precipitation exists north and west of Lubbock.
Nonetheless, Wednesday is typically the busiest travel day of the year and weather could play in role in holiday travel plans across West Texas and New Mexico Wednesday and Thursday.
Details remain to be worked out in the days to come regarding snow accumulations or the possibility for sleet/ice.
Unsettled weather continues Friday and Saturday.
