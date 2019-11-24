1 LCU Lady Chaps win Lone Star Conference Opener

Duncan, a junior appearing in her 54th career game with the Lady Chaps, nailed eight of her first nine shot attempts during the game, including her first five field goal attempts. She posted 13 points in the first half off 5-of-6 shooting and was key in the Lady Chaps exploding offensively early. After missing their first four shot attempts, Duncan hit a three-pointer, which was the first of an eventual five consecutive Lady Chap successful field goal attempts over a stretch in which LCU was 9-of-11 from the field (bookended by Duncan three-pointers) to give them a 23-15 lead. LCU had a 16-0 scoring run, which included LCU closing the first quarter on a 7-0 run for a 23-15 lead before opening the second quarter on a 9-0 run for a 32-15 advantage. Duncan had 10 of the 16 points during the run, while ASU missed nine consecutive field goal attempts over nearly a seven-minute stretch. Along with Duncan’s production, the Lady Chaps also received 12 points from Maddi Chitsey in the half, which helped LCU take a 42-29 lead into the half.