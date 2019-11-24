LPD: Lubbock man caught, held down in parking lot while attempting to leave with stolen merchandise

29-year-old Jordan Wade Woolf (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center)
By KCBD Digital | November 24, 2019 at 5:50 PM CST - Updated November 24 at 5:59 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - 29-year-old Jordan Wade Woolf is in custody, charged with taking items from Kohl's on Saturday evening.

Police say a loss prevention officer from Kohl's chased down Woolf in the parking lot as he was leaving with the merchandise and got help from a nearby Big Lots employee to hold him down.

The loss prevention officer told police Woolf bit him and threatened to stick him with a dirty needle if he didn't let him go.

Police took Woolf into custody when they arrived on the scene. No needle was found on his person.

This follows an earlier robbery attempt last Saturday, Nov. 16.

