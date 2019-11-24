No. 12 Red Raiders finish strong to beat Long Island

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Heading into the halftime break, the 12th-ranked Red Raider basketball team trailed Long Island University, 42-41.
The Sharks hit their three’s and free throws in the first half, but in the second half, Jahmi’us Ramsey and the Red Raiders got hot and pulled away to win 96-66.
Ramsey had 27 points and six rebounds in his fifth game playing at the collegiate level.
Overall, the Red Raiders had five players reach double-digit points in the game.
Up next, the Red Raiders will face their first "Power Five" opponent when they take on Iowa in the Las Vegas Invitational.
