Red Raiders fall to Kansas State, ending bowl hopes

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech Red Raiders were in a must-win situation to keep bowl hopes alive, but Kansas State pulled away for a 30-27 win at Jones AT&T Stadium Saturday evening.
The loss eliminates Texas Tech from becoming bowl eligible with six wins as they are 4-7 overall with just one game left.
The first half featured three field goals. Kansas State led 6-3 at the half.
Down 13-3 in the third, the Red Raiders finally scored a touchdown on SaRodorick Thompson’s five yard run. Texas Tech trailed 13-10.
However, Kansas State took the momentum right back as Joshua Youngblood returned the ensuing kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown. The Wildcats went back up 10 at 20-10.
Later in the third, Jett Duffey threw a 21 yard touchdown pass to Erik Ezukanma to get back within three at 20-17.
In the fourth quarter, Kansas State went back up 10 on a 48 yard touchdown pass from Skylar Thompson to Chabastin Taylor.
Texas Tech kept battling. On 4th and 8, Duffey connected with RJ Turner for a 58 yard touchdown. Texas Tech trailed 30-27 with 3:58 left.
Jett Duffey was 28-49 for 334 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.
Sixteen Red Raider Seniors played their last game at Jones AT&T Stadium under the lights.
Senior RJ Turner had seven catches for 141 yards and one touchdown.
For the second straight season, the Red Raiders will not be going to a bowl game.
Texas Tech went 3-3 at home this season. Next year, the Red Raiders will play seven games at Jones AT&T Stadium.
Texas Tech (4-7 overall, 2-6 Big 12) will now close out the season at Texas 11 a.m. Friday. The Red Raiders have won in Austin the last two trips in 2015 and 2017.
