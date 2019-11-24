Slightly Breezy and Warmer Today

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Today starts cold but will become warm with afternoon temperatures reaching the upper 60′s to low 70′s. Slightly breezy wind speeds sustained between 15-20mph and sunshine will make today a good one for outdoor activities.
A weak front will try to sneak into the region on Monday and depending on the timing and how far south the cooler air gets temperatures will struggle to get out of the 60′s by tomorrow afternoon.
Tuesday is expected to be windy with sustained speeds between 20-35mph ahead of a major system that we are closely monitoring due to the anticipated precipitation by Wednesday.
Temperatures will determine the type of precipitation that will be created by this system. Some areas to the northwest South Plains will likely experience snow, while the central viewing area will likely be a wintry mix and rain expected to the southeast toward the rolling plains.
This system is expected to impact travelers, particularly those with plans to drive into the Texas panhandle and northeastern New Mexico.
